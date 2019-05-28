Brigginshaw's State of Origin mission

RUGBY LEAGUE: Beware New South Wales, Queensland five-eighth Ali Brigginshaw is hell-bent on bringing the State of Origin shield home this year.

"I want to get that trophy back,” she said ahead of the match at North Sydney Oval on June 21.

The Maroons' chief playmaker said all involved with last year's 16-10 loss held nagging regrets after coming so close.

"There is a real fire in the belly,” she said.

"I'm sick of hearing people talk about it (NSW winning).”

Brigginshaw said it was the proudest moment of her life pulling on the famous maroon jersey and she can not wait to experience it again this year.

"It doesn't matter what sport you play, if you are lucky enough to represent Queensland, it just feels like the whole state is behind you,” she said.

This weekend, the Brisbane Bronco takes the first steps of her quest for Origin glory, when she runs out for Queensland City at the Harvey Norman Women's National Championship at Burleigh.

Joining her at the NRL-run tournament from which the state teams are selected is club teammate Brittany Breayley. Born and bred in Mackay, the cunning hooker will feature for Queensland Country.

The two Queensland line-ups will do battle with New South Wales City and Country, as well as Combined Affiliated States and Australian Defence Force outfits.

As incumbent Maroons, both Brigginshaw and Breayley will be hoping to stay in favour with selectors and get through the up-tempo clashes uninjured.

"I'm excited,” Brigginshaw said.

"But I know it is going to be really tough.

"I'm looking forward to playing some harder, more structured footy.”

The Queensland Origin squad has already been training together but Brigginshaw said nothing had been cemented and she expected some emerging talents to play their way into the side.

"The core group is the same girls but there will definitely be some new players and youth coming through,” she said.

"It just depends on who performs.”

Also striving to impress state selectors will be the eight Brothers women set to appear for South-East Queensland at the QRL State Championships at Southport Tigers from June 1-2.

These women are still in contention and could force their way into the Maroons with an outstanding performance on the weekend.

Brothers' stars warmed up for the representative period by toppling the competition's current leaders 16-14 at Purtell Park in round 7.

The Brethren are now closing in on the top of the SEQ Women's Division One table. At the halfway mark in the season they sit in second on 17 points, trailing the Wests Brisbane Panthers by a solitary point.

Rounding out the congested top four are Burleigh (16) and Easts (15).