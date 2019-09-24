Brigginshaw's Broncos on track for NRLW title

CONDUCTOR: Ali Brigginshaw is playing with the best forward pack in the women's game and thriving.

CONDUCTOR: Ali Brigginshaw is playing with the best forward pack in the women's game and thriving. BIANCA DE MARCHI

RUGBY LEAGUE: Ipswich's Ali Brigginshaw and the Brisbane Broncos have all but sewn up back-to-back NRLW grand final berths after securing two comprehensive wins in the opening two rounds.

Undefeated in six NRLW matches, the defending premiers are running hot and growing in confidence that they have the ability to take consecutive titles in the fledgling competition's first two years.

Failing a catastrophic result this weekend, the talent-rich team led by Brigginshaw will feature in another decider after overpowering a highly-rated St George outfit 14-4 and hammering the Sydney Roosters 20-0 in round two.

Playing behind the most dominant pack in the competition, Brigginshaw is enjoying the freedom to express herself and is wreaking havoc.

Though Brigginshaw admitted she was hindered by nerves against the Dragons, she returned to her deceptive best in round two.

The Australian halfback was instrumental in orchestrating the triumph, setting up Annette Brander for the first try with a deft short ball.

Late in the second half Brigginshaw's class shone as she chased her own chip and planted the ball down to hand Brisbane a 20-0 advantage.

It was not the first time Brigginshaw has pulled off the feat in a game and she said fans could expect to see more entertaining play in the weeks ahead as her combination with five-eighth Raecene McGregor blossomed.

"With the team playing so well, it gives you the confidence to try things,” she said.

"I took a gamble and it paid off.”

Brigginshaw said McGregor was one of the best halves she had played alongside and she was also relishing the opportunity to play behind the best forward unit in the world.

She said the Broncos had also developed a zest for defence and this had been key to the success to date.

"We're nearly giving them the ball back because we want to do more defence,” she said.

"It is amazing (playing behind the pack. It gives you so much time.”

Prior to round one the Dragons had been touted as contenders.

Brigginshaw said it felt as though everyone had forgotten the Broncos were the defending premiers and the insult fuelled her team's drive to play well and prove pundits wrong.

"We didn't play our best and we still got the result,” she said.

"But it was a good opportunity to welcome the new girls into the jersey and gain some confidence.”

In its next start, the Brisbane powerhouse was determined to be better.

Having set themselves a target of an 80 per cent completion rate, the girls delivered a committed performance with minimal errors to complete at 76 per cent.

The Broncos also missed just eight tackles, the least of any NRLW team in history.

Brigginshaw said the squad was focusing on each game as it came and striving to continually build and improve.

"We have set ourselves high standards and we're not being happy with anything less than that,” she said.

"I think that is the difference between us and the other clubs.

"We are critical of every little thing. Even if the score is 20-0, we still want to be better.”

Brigginshaw said she was becoming increasingly confident that the Broncos would repeat last year's thrilling inaugural triumph but would not write off the Dragons just yet.