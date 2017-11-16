Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

Brigginshaw wary of Moana threat

FOCUSED: Brothers Ipswich player Ali Brigginshaw in training with the Australian Jillaroos.
FOCUSED: Brothers Ipswich player Ali Brigginshaw in training with the Australian Jillaroos. NRL Photos
callum dick
by

IPSWICH Brothers star Ali Brigginshaw has cautioned her Australian Jillaroos team not to be complacent ahead of their Women's Rugby League World Cup opener to the Cook Islands today.

Brigginshaw was named in the starting line-up for the Jillaroos alongside Brothers teammate Brittany Breayley, to begin the Aussies' World Cup title defence.

Their first hurdle comes in the form of a Cook Islands Moana outfit which Brigginshaw admitted is an unknown commodity.

"We've never played against the Cook Islands before, so for us they're our biggest challenge first up," the Aussie number six said.

"We know they'll be very physical, they have a lot of rugby union players in their ranks but hopefully our fitness can get us through in the end.

"We know we can't be complacent. If we each do our job, we should get the result we want."

After almost three weeks in camp, Brigginshaw said the team was champing at the bit to hit the field at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

"It's been a big couple of weeks of training, but we're looking forward to finally getting out there and playing," she said.

The Aussies enter the tournament as odds-on favourites to add a second World Cup trophy to their cabinet, having won the 2013 iteration in England.

If they are to make it back-to-back wins, it will mean playing five games in 17 days.

That stacked schedule is a big reason Jillaroos coach Brad Donald will rest seven starters for today's clash.

The Aussies will blood four debutantes in Cronulla, but despite the fresh faces Brigginshaw is confident the team will still show up on the big stage.

"In camp, when we've swapped out the starters you can barely notice a change and that's what we're really proud of," Brigginshaw said. "There's confidence in the whole squad of 24."

The Jillaroos veteran is one of just seven players who remain from the victorious 2013 side, and she believes the mix of experience and youth will hold the Aussies in good stead.

"Everyone seems a bit more calm, there's a different mix in this camp from 2013," Brigginshaw said. "We're playing every three days, which isn't something you would normally do. The experience of the older girls, particularly with regards to recovery will be important.

"We have fast girls, strong girls and fit girls - some of our forwards look like backs, but that's not a bad thing it just means they've trained hard to get there."

More important than lifting the World Cup trophy in Brisbane on December 2, Brigginshaw said the next three weeks would be crucial in showcasing the women's game to the world.

"Everyone has realised it is up to us to go out there and perform so the game can continue to grow," she said.

"I think that is the mindset of all the teams, not just us."

Topics:  ali brigginshaw australian jillaroos brittany breayley brothers ipswich cook islands moana rugby league women's rugby league world cup

Ipswich Queensland Times
'I think Tupu just killed somebody'

'I think Tupu just killed somebody'

"I didn't touch anybody, I was just supposed to get the money.''

  • News

  • 16th Nov 2017 6:02 AM

Swingers and fence-sitters get party leaders' attention

Excuse me? Palaszczuk and her rivals will have to listen carefully to undecided voters.

What tricks will leaders try to sway swinging voters?

Accused rapist still advising One Nation's Malcolm Roberts

One Nation Senator Malcolm Roberts speaks to adviser Sean Black earlier this year. Mr Black has been charged with rape. Picture: AAP Image/Glenn Hunt

It's been two weeks since the former staffer's case went public

LNP's $3m plan for indigenous diabetes treatment

LNP leader Tim Nicholls.

How the LNP plans to tackle indigenous diabetes treatment

Local Partners

Mathers on target with best in the world

Gordon Mathers will rub shoulders with the best players in the world, when he cometes in the PDC World Championships in London next month.

Development of Ipswich motorsport precinct on hold: Council

Pit lane action during the Ipswich SuperSprint series at Queensland Raceway.

Ipswich Motorsport Park company to be wound up

Cahill has some 'big-time decisions' on career

Tim Cahill celebrates the win.

TIM Cahill has dropped a World Cup bombshell.