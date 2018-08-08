Brigginshaw as a Bronco feels 'definitely real now'

Ali Brigginshaw is excited to build a strong competition for the next generation.

Jason McCawley

WHEN the NRL Women's Premiership was first announced, Ali Brigginshaw was understandably excited.

Once the four founding teams were confirmed, Brigginshaw let herself begin to dream.

Then the Broncos came calling, and asked the Australian Jillaroos halfback to be a key cog in the club's inaugural women's side.

Brigginshaw's childhood dream was always to be a Bronco, and now she was finally there.

"If you asked me last year if this would happen, I would have said not in 15 years," Brigginshaw said.

Her scepticism was understandable, considering the rapid growth in the game over the past 12 months.

But when the Brothers Ipswich star takes the field today to train for the first time as a Bronco, Briggnshaw will finally let herself believe her dream has become a reality.

"It's definitely real now," she said.

"It's very real. We have jersey fittings coming up soon, it's all happening."

Brigginshaw will link with the majority of her teammates in training today, before the full squad comes together on Monday ahead of a September 2 trial against the PNG Orchids.

Not long after, the season proper - a shortened four-week block of matches - will begin.

"And then it's go time," Brigginshaw said.

For the considerable build-up to and anticipation for the NRL Women's Premiership - it was first announced in December - four weeks of matches may feel underwhelming.

But Brigginshaw knows it is just a start.

"I'm definitely happy just to have it how it is at the moment," she said.

"We have a lot going on. I think the four weeks will be good for everyone, and then after that we obviously want to see it get bigger and bigger each year."

With Brothers clubmates Kody House, Brittany Breayley, Amelia Kuk and Maitua Feterika at the Broncos, Brigginshaw is already feeling at home in maroon and gold.

"We've all come from different places, and realising we're Broncos now," she said.

"(Monday) night, we all bonded straight away. It felt really good.

"Everyone just feels so lucky we've got this opportunity."