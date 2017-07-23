Bridge named in honour of city engineer at moving ceremony

City Infrastructure chairperson Acting Deputy Mayor Cheryl Bromage, Mary Youren and Acting Mayor Paul Tully at the naming of Tony Youren Bridge at Six Mile Creek, Redbank Plains Road.

THE family of a former Ipswich City Council engineer attended a ceremony today to name a bridge in honour of their late husband, father and grandfather.

The bridge over Six Mile Creek was completed in September 2015 as part of upgrades to Redbank Plains Road and was named the Tony Youren Bridge.

Acting Mayor Paul Tully and Acting Deputy Mayor Cheryl Bromage joined family members, friends, work colleagues and councillors at a moving ceremony to officially name the bridge.

Cr Tully said Tony Youren had been part of Ipswich City Council for 21 years and was responsible for overseeing the survey, design and construction of roads and drainage projects.

"He made a tremendous contribution to the development of infrastructure across the city,” Cr Tully said.

"Tony's expert engineering skills have left a permanent mark on the landscape.

"Infrastructure is something we take for granted, however without engineers behind the scenes major projects could not be built.

"This bridge we have named today also has Tony's mark on it.”

Cr Bromage, who is also City Infrastructure and Emergency Management chairperson, said working with Tony had taught her that engineering was a time honoured profession.

"A career engineer Tony was at Moreton Shire when council amalgamation occurred in 1995.

"Since then he has been involved with hundreds of projects - large and small.

"One of the most notable being the new One Mile Bridge which won an industry recognised excellence award in 2006.

"Others have included Six Mile Bridge, Jones Road, Redbank Plains Road and numerous intersection and traffic signal upgrades.”

Tony Youren passed way after a long illness in August last year and is survived by his wife Mary, children Michelle, Christopher and Kerryn and granddaughter Alyssa.