Bridge closed following serious crash

Andrew Korner
| 16th Aug 2017 11:21 AM Updated: 12:04 PM

ONE person has sustained serious injuries in a three-car accident at Brassall this morning.

Paramedics treated four patients at the scene of the crash near the Hancock Bridge about 10.30am.

Police say the crash resulted in the complete closure of the road for about one hour.

Firefighters were required to assist one patient who was encapsulated in one of the vehicles.

Two of the patients have been taken to the Princess Alexandra Hospital, one with serious injuries.

Another two patients have been taken to Ipswich Hospital with minor injuries.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  brassall hancock bridge traffic crash