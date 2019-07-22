Bridey removes moon boot to help Jets 'play hearts out'

STUDYING biomedical science and coaching while focusing on her playing career, Bridey Condren is one of the busiest netballers in this year's talented Jets side.

However, after her team's latest victory in the Netball Queensland Sapphire Series, Condren is happy how everything is progressing.

"I definitely rate it as one of our best wins,'' Condren said, reflecting on the Jets' 56-48 success over QUT on Sunday.

"Especially after last weekend. We've been struggling with a few things.

"What the girls put out on court yesterday just fixed a lot of them so it was really good.''

The more committed Jets' team effort secured their fourth win from five matches to hold second place in the inaugural Sapphire Series.

"We went out there every four quarters as a Jet and we just played our hearts out,'' Condren said. "And we fully deserved the win.''

Jets' co-captain Stephanie O'Brien focuses on her next move against QUT.

Condren, 19, has played in four of the Jets' matches so far.

She missed one game wearing a moon boot on her left foot. That was to rest a couple of little fluid pockets between her toes.

She first received the condition playing her second season with Queensland Fusion before joining the Jets.

"It can't get actually get worse. They can just hurt a lot,'' the Mackay-bred netballer said.

She continues to manage the problem, using strapping as an aid.

The 189cm tall goal keeper/goal defence wants to help the Jets as much as she can having worked with head coach Tracey Jeanes-Fraser previously with the Fusion team.

In her second year studying at the University of Queensland, she is unsure about her future career path in healthcare or medical research.

"I haven't really decided yet,'' she said.

"It depends on how netball pans out and all that.''

Before joining the Jets and Fusion, Condren was a state player after getting involved in netball aged seven.

She admired what her older sister Siobhan was doing and seized on the chance to play after seeing the NetSetGo program.

"I've always had a competitive spirit,'' Condren said. "I just went from there and just kept making teams.''

That included a stint with the Lions side where she had "an absolute ball in the state team''.

She joined the Jets when the inaugural Sapphire Series was formed.

The Jets team playing in the Ruby South Series also continued their pleasing run beating QUT 58-46 in their latest game at the Queensland State Netball Centre.

Both Jets teams have a bye this week.

"It will be a good weekend off to reset for the rest of the season,'' Condren said, expecting some additional conditioning work.

The Jets' next matches are on August 4 against Thunder at the Queensland State Netball Centre.