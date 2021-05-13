Bride flashes G-string in see-through dress

A woman took things to a whole new level with her wedding dress – wearing a see-through grown with a white G-string that flashed her booty.

A woman took things to a whole new level with her wedding dress – wearing a see-through grown with a white G-string that flashed her booty.

When it comes to wedding dresses there's an endless list of designs to choose from, but one bride has opted for a gown like no other.

Rielle, a model who boasts half a million followers on TikTok, shared a video of her very racy dress that puts her bum on full display.

"May, the month of brides, did you like my dress?" she captioned the post.

The clip shows the bride outside a church posing various angles to give viewers a good look of her lacy - and racy - dress.

RELATED: Bizarre 'nappy' wedding detail in bride's dress

A model has showed off her very racy wedding dress. Picture: TikTok/Mcrielle

Rielle, who boasts half a million TikTok followers, shared a video of her revealing gown which has her bum on full view. Picture: TikTok/Mcrielle

The dress was made up with a sheer, flower-embroidered skirt, which was completely see-through, along with a very busty strapless bodice.

Wearing only a white lace G-string underneath the see-through skirt, her booty was visible for all to see.

It also featured a plunging neckline that flashed the bride's cleavage.

To add a bit of colour she paired the racy design with red heels.

"What a dress," one person commented.

"Left the honeymoon straight for the wedding," another person added.

RELATED: Bride slammed for 'stupid' wedding photo

She said that ‘the big day must be a milestone’ and wanted to make a statement. Picture: TikTok/Mcrielle

Rielle said she saw "no problem" with the revealing dress, saying she wanted to escape a traditional style and go for one that was "unprecedented" instead.

"The way we dress should not be repressed. Everything is thought of with respect to myself and others," she reportedly said online, defending her outfit.

To complete the look, Rielle also wore a long veil and bedazzled tiara and accessorised it with white gloves.

After receiving some shocked comments over the design, the model said that the "sexiest" brides supported her look and that she saw no issue with it.

Originally published as Bride flashes G-string in see-through dress