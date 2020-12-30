Bride and family hit with COVID fines on wedding day

Three mystery cases to be recorded in Wednesday's COVID-19 update

A bride and her family have been slammed for putting the whole state at risk by leaving the northern beaches to attend her weekend wedding in the city.

Diana Falasca, 28, was fined $1000 for leaving her Beacon Hill home to marry Mark Bonifacio at Doltone House in Pyrmont on Sunday afternoon.

The groom was not in breach of any health regulations and did not get fined, police said.

Fines were handed out at the wedding of Diana Falasca to Mark Bonifacio on Sunday afternoon. Picture: Instagram

The wedding at Pyrmont’s Doltone House on Sunday.

Many of Ms Falasca's family and members of the bridal party were among the 19 people fined and more are expected as police comb through the guest list to check where they came from.

"That is the type of behaviour that risks it for everybody," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said.

"But I think all of us were shaking our heads, absolutely aghast that that occurred."

Police handed the bride and 11 guests $1000 fines for breaching COVID restrictions.

Police received an anonymous tip on Sunday afternoon that there was a large contingent of northern beaches residents at the reception.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian has expressed her disappointment.

Police waited until the wedding ceremony was over before moving in to interview staff and guests, and issuing the infringement notices.

"We appreciate that those milestone events are special times for people, but please consider the greater risk you are posing to every person in NSW and the broader community of our nation," Ms Berejiklian said.

"Please know that if you do the wrong thing, you will get caught, especially when it is so brazen as to do that."

Assistant NSW Police Commissioner Mick Willing has urged people with large events to be aware of the restrictions over the holiday period.

"I think the community by and large has made great sacrifices," he said.

"As the Premier said, this is the type of behaviour we are trying to discourage."

Those fined include a man and a woman, both aged 43, from Allambie Heights, a 33-year-old Narraweena woman, a 27-year-old Frenchs Forest man, and three women aged 19, 22 and 28 and two men aged 23 and 63, all from Beacon Hill.

Originally published as Bride and family hit with COVID fines on wedding day