Man bashed his partner to death with a brick

A man has been sentenced over the murder of his wife after he bashed her to death with a brick in their Territory home.

A MAN who drunkenly bashed his wife to death with a rock in their home will spend at least the next 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of her murder.

Baden Flash, 34 at the time of the incident, was found guilty in Alice Springs Supreme Court this week to murdering his wife, Kwementyaye Foster, more than three years ago.

The court heard Flash slammed a brick against the side of his wife's head multiple times in the bedroom of their Tennant Creek home on January 20, 2017.

During closing submissions, crown prosecutor Stephen Robson held in his hand a piece of the brick used to hit Ms Foster and urged the jury to "feel it".

"If a man slams a piece of brick into the side of a woman's head … landing blows severe enough to cause deep lacerations … you might think his intention is very clear … he intended to kill or at least cause serious harm," he said.

"It's a hard piece of concrete, DNA testing showed it's got both the deceased's blood and Baden Flash's DNA on it.

"Imagine having a piece of hard brick slammed in the side of your head, applied with obvious anger, force and violence.

"It's plainly a life-threatening thing to happen."

The court heard Flash was drunk at the time of the fatal blow on Friday morning as he had been drinking during the night.

"Alcohol just made him ­angrier and more intent on doing that kind of harm," Mr Robson said.

Flash was sentenced to life imprisonment with a non-parole period of 20 years, which is the Territory's minimum mandatory sentence for murder.

Originally published as Brick murder: Man found guilty of bashing wife to death