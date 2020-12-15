Bribie to ‘regenerate’ after rough weather, king tide

A breakthrough at Bribie Island which could be detrimental to houses along Golden Beach could “regenerate itself”, a coastal guard said.

Caloundra Coast Guard volunteers and locals were anxiously awaiting Tuesday morning’s 2m-high tide which was threatening to further damage a 2m-wide and 1m-deep break over the northern end of Bribie Island.

Tidal breakthrough at Bribie Island. Picture: Patrick Woods.

But Caloundra Coast Guard volunteer Commander Roger Pearce said the island’s banks had survived the wild weather and high tides.

“Today we have a 2.1m tide which is just gone, the waves came over but nowhere near yesterday and the damage has been much less than yesterday, so at this stage the island is intact,” he said.

“It hasn’t broken through the point, the passage water will not flow out it, it will continue to flow over the bar.”

Mr Pearce said a breakthrough would be detrimental to the Golden Beach area.

“The area is so important because the passage is locked in, it means there is only one outflow across the bar if there were two outflows all the homes on Golden Beach would become ocean front which is quite dangerous because it is a very wide sandy area and it would mean that they would be exposed to waves,” he said.

Tidal breakthrough at Bribie Island. Picture: Patrick Woods.

He said the island “might recover itself”.

“We only need a few more large swells and the sand will regenerate, the routes will regenerate and all the vegetation will come back, so if it takes the natural course it should make itself OK in the end,” he said.

Sunshine Coast Council coastal constructed water bodies and planning manager Michael Anderson said Council was monitoring the “over topping”.

“Since 2014, council’s management approach has been guided by the Bribie Island Action Plan,” he said.

“A groyne on the corner of Leichardt Street and The Esplanade, Golden Beach was completed in September this year.”

“This follows the advice council received from the Queensland Government in 2013, which stated that a breakthrough of the northern Bribie Island is part of the natural coastal processes and should be allowed to occur as part of the natural changes along the coast.”

Peter Diezmann helmsman of Caloundra Coast Guard inspects the tidal breakthrough on Bribie Island. Picture: Patrick Woods.

Chill Cafe 89 owner of six years David Deambrogio said residents were getting “scared” of the potential impact to Golden Beach.

“We have been here for six and a half years, we have seen a lot of changes, but that’s the first time we have seen that happen on Bribie,” he said.

He said the breakthrough didn’t pose any urgent threat to his business.

“It’s a real little gash in the island it’s not really going to affect us anytime soon, I can’t see the surf coming through to Golden Beach,” he said.

“It’s going to take a long time to see any damage.”