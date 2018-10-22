Menu
Brisbane House of the Year 2018 - Banksia Beach Mancorp Quality Homes
Bribie house and pool named best in Queensland

by Cathy Moore
22nd Oct 2018 2:30 PM
BRIBIE Island is known for its beautiful beaches and now it has the best residential pool in Queensland too.

A home at Banksia Beach took out two awards at the Master Builders Queensland Housing and Construction Awards last Friday, including Best Residential Swimming Pool.

The stunning canal property received accolades for its pool and also won the Best Individual Home award in the $1.26 million-$2 million category.

Earlier this year the home on Seaside Drive was named the House of the Year in the Master Builders Brisbane Housing and Construction Awards.

 

Judges said the symmetry between the house, the pool, and the outdoors is what made the home stand out.

"The quality of workmanship was outstanding, just superb. Every part of this home lets the light in," they said.

"The ability of the house to allow the occupants to take in their immediate surrounds and a broader look out onto the ocean is amazing.

"It's an uncomplicated building, but packs a lot of functionality into its makeup.

"This home has been built for the modern lifestyle … from the incorporation of sleek, contemporary finishes to the inclusion of smart technology, it's the ideal home for any modern family."

 

The Bribie Island property was built by Mancorp Quality Homes and the pool was developed by Benjamin Young T/A Unique Pools.

Judges said the pool was a standout choice.

"It completely enhances the home, wrapping around half of the build and offering breathtaking vista across the water's edge," they said.

"The workmanship is first rate. It's been cleverly designed and built to enhance the home. It truly is a stunning pool."

