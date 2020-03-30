Menu
Carolyn Marcinkus of Ballistic Beer Springfield. Picture: Cordell Richardson
Brewery fights to stay open

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
30th Mar 2020
Since the government's announcement that restaurants and cafes would only be allowed to serve takeaway food only, Ballistic Brewery have had to adapt.

General manager of Ballistic Brewery Wade Curtis said that he and his team were doing everything they could to keep the business alive

"The main thing we did was we have actually streamlined our menu into a straight takeaway menu," he said.

"It is different to our regular menu, and we have been wanting to do it for a while, to give people an affordable food option.

"We've also adjusted the price on our cartons of beer to make them as affordable as we can.

"We've adjusted the pricing so that we're still ticking along and pay our permanent staff."

Mr Curtis said he wasn't initially sure how the business would fair when making the transition to takeaway only but said that the community response so far had been amazing.

"It's actually been really good, from a food point of view," he said.

"We're not the natural takeaway option, but the response has been really good.

"A lot of people have been coming through and saying that they loved our business and that they were supporting us so that we could stay open, which is really nice.

"It is a no-brainer to support local and we are doing a free delivery at the moment off of our website if you are within 5km of the business."

Mr Curtis said they were taking everything as it came and were operating as best they could.

"If the restrictions stay in place as they are we encourage people to get takeaway and support local businesses."

Visit ballisticbeer.com to place your order.

