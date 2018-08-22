Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Brewery 'comfort stops' end in trouble

Ross Irby
by
22nd Aug 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BANNED from Ipswich shopping centres, a woman seeking "comfort stops" ended up getting charged with a series of trespass offences.

Dannielle Mandy Blaber, 29, from West Ipswich, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to dozens of stealing, trespass, fare evasion and drug offences.

Appearing in the court dock, Blaber faced seven charges of trespassing at businesses including Riverlink and the Ipswich CBD; four counts of fare evasion; creating a disturbance on public rail transport on October 18, 2017; and being in possession of Subutex.

Police prosecutor Ricky Tsoi said staff at the Pumpyard Brewery found her using a shower on January 10.

Magistrate Virginia Sturgess said she'd been told that Blaber was going in to use toilets in places where she was banned.

Ms Sturgess said there were 30 offences before the court including stealing two salads worth $6.40 from Coles, Blaber telling police she stole because she had no food and was hungry.

She also stole a tap connection from the Pumpyard Brewery, and a Kit Kat from Woolworths.

Blaber received a full head sentence of three months and 28 days. With 41 days held in custody, she was given immediate parole release, and fined $800.

drug offences fare evasion ipswich court stealing tresspass
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Paying administrator 'cheaper' than 11 councillors: Minister

    premium_icon Paying administrator 'cheaper' than 11 councillors: Minister

    Council News Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe has revealed the cost of an administrator

    • 22nd Aug 2018 12:30 AM
    Council's final act returns 10,000 books to slashed library

    premium_icon Council's final act returns 10,000 books to slashed library

    Council News A decision in February to remove books prompted a community outcry

    Former leaders go to ground, reveal 2020 election candidacy

    premium_icon Former leaders go to ground, reveal 2020 election candidacy

    Council News Ipswich councillors have withdrawn from public life

    Catch the killer at Nu Orleans' murder mystery night

    Catch the killer at Nu Orleans' murder mystery night

    News Guests get a three course dinner, drinks and a mystery

    Local Partners