Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Ballistic Brewery Springfield has made a new Lager in honour of Steve McMeniman
Ballistic Brewery Springfield has made a new Lager in honour of Steve McMeniman
News

Brewery bands together with community to honour local legend

SAMTUI SELAVE
, samtui.selave@qt.com.au
31st Jul 2020 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A group of friends and local businesses have banded together in Springfield to honour the memory of a local legend and raise money for a good cause.

Two Butcher’s Steve McMeniman died from stage 4 cancer late May and was described by friends as a “much loved Aussie larrikin.”

Ballistic Brewery Springfield in collaboration with the business community has developed a special edition lager named ‘Larrikin Lager’ in honour of Steve McMeniman’s memory.

Ballistic Brewery manager Wade Curtis said the lager was a testament to the community’s love and admiration for Steve.

“We were approached by a group of friends and business people from around Springfield that wanted to do something to remember him,” he said.

Ballistic Brewery Springfield has made a new Lager in honour of Steve McMeniman
Ballistic Brewery Springfield has made a new Lager in honour of Steve McMeniman

The Lager went on sale on Thursday and has almost sold out.

The Springfield pub will have a get together on Saturday 1 August to officially celebrate the creation of the lager.

Proceeds from the sale of the lager will be donated to the Springfield chapter (Springfield Mo Men) of the men’s health movement and not for profit Movember.

Founder of Springfield Mo Men Mark Winter said Steve McMeniman was a big part of the community and that the creation of the lager was a testament to that.

“Steve supported us a lot and through him we just want to create awareness of men’s health in general,” he said.

“Through the lager and through Steve’s legacy we want to be able to do that.”

To find out more visit ballisticbeer.com or springfieldmomen.com.au

ballistic brewery
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        premium_icon Aged care fears as one new Qld case confirmed

        News Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has revealed Queensland has had one new case overnight – a 27-year-old male who was in quarantine and is believed to be related to another...

        New coronavirus case in Ipswich suburb

        premium_icon New coronavirus case in Ipswich suburb

        News A man from Bellbird Park has tested positive to coronavirus and contact tracing is...

        Jordan MP sounds off on fever clinic and restricted areas

        premium_icon Jordan MP sounds off on fever clinic and restricted areas

        News MP implores patience and clarifies what the restricted suburb list actually...

        Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        premium_icon Young people will make or break Queensland’s pandemic fate

        News Why young people are key to stopping COVID-19 cases in Queensland