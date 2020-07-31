Brewery bands together with community to honour local legend

Ballistic Brewery Springfield has made a new Lager in honour of Steve McMeniman

A group of friends and local businesses have banded together in Springfield to honour the memory of a local legend and raise money for a good cause.

Two Butcher’s Steve McMeniman died from stage 4 cancer late May and was described by friends as a “much loved Aussie larrikin.”

Ballistic Brewery Springfield in collaboration with the business community has developed a special edition lager named ‘Larrikin Lager’ in honour of Steve McMeniman’s memory.

Ballistic Brewery manager Wade Curtis said the lager was a testament to the community’s love and admiration for Steve.

“We were approached by a group of friends and business people from around Springfield that wanted to do something to remember him,” he said.

The Lager went on sale on Thursday and has almost sold out.

The Springfield pub will have a get together on Saturday 1 August to officially celebrate the creation of the lager.

Proceeds from the sale of the lager will be donated to the Springfield chapter (Springfield Mo Men) of the men’s health movement and not for profit Movember.

Founder of Springfield Mo Men Mark Winter said Steve McMeniman was a big part of the community and that the creation of the lager was a testament to that.

“Steve supported us a lot and through him we just want to create awareness of men’s health in general,” he said.

“Through the lager and through Steve’s legacy we want to be able to do that.”

To find out more visit ballisticbeer.com or springfieldmomen.com.au