Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Health

Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

by Melissa Iaria
8th Feb 2021 12:29 PM

 

Victoria's chief health officer has come down with a runny nose, sore throat and has just has a COVID-19 test.

Professor Brett Sutton, whose job is to protect the state's public health, said he found himself feeling worse for wear on Monday.

"Not feeling well today - runny nose, sore throat and headache," he tweeted on Monday.

"Tested for #COVIDー19 and at home until I get my result. Just like 4.5 million Victorians have done. Great job by @VicGovDHtest site in Wantirna South. Thanks team."

 

Originally published as Brett Sutton tested for COVID-19

More Stories

brett sutton coronavirus covid-19 health victoria

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Motorists demand changes in noise limit legislation

        Premium Content Motorists demand changes in noise limit legislation

        News More than 1500 supporters have backed a petition to the State Government calling for consistent noise limits

        • 8th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
        Local charities in $40,000 windfall from Christmas event

        Premium Content Local charities in $40,000 windfall from Christmas event

        Council News The popular lights display was ticketed last year with more than 13,000 attending...

        Return of national players gives Easts extra surge this year

        Premium Content Return of national players gives Easts extra surge this year

        Sport Ipswich club excited about season ahead after key coaching appointments, junior...

        Trio safe after dangerous six-hour mountain rescue

        Premium Content Trio safe after dangerous six-hour mountain rescue

        News Firefighters and SES rescued three people trapped on a rock face hundreds of metres...