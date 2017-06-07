21°
Brett Forte's son keeps asking when dad will be home

21st Jul 2017 12:19 PM
Senior Constable Brett Forte's children (2nd right to left) Sam, Emma and Brodie place a teddy bear and other items on his casket during his funeral service in Toowoomba. (AAP Image/Dan Peled)
Senior Constable Brett Forte's children (2nd right to left) Sam, Emma and Brodie place a teddy bear and other items on his casket during his funeral service in Toowoomba. (AAP Image/Dan Peled) DAN PELED

SLAIN Toowoomba police officer Brett Forte's three-year-old son keeps asking when his dad will be home.

Senior Constable Forte, a father of two, was shot in the Lockyer Valley on Monday, May 29 when  Rick Maddison got out of his vehicle and opened fire on a number of police cars with an automatic weapon.

Mr Maddison's actions tragically took Sen Const Forte away from his wife Susan and their three children Emma, Brodie and Sam.

Yesterday Mr Forte's brother Chris Forte was speaking with Macquarie Radio and revealed the officer's three-year-old son Sam asks when his dad is coming home.

"He hasn't been too good at all," he said.

"It's been really tough. How do you answer that to a three-year-old little boy? How do you tell him that his dad has tragically passed away? It's a really tough situation."

He said the family had taken comfort in the huge support from the Toowoomba community, as well as the push for a road to be renamed in Sen Const Forte's honour.

 

