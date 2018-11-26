Brett Forte remembered at moving service

THE family of slain police officer Brett Forte were unable to hold back tears during an emotional ceremony in Brisbane which honoured the 147 lives lost serving in the Queensland Police Force.

Senior Constable Susan Forte, with children Emma and Brodie, were among dignitaries at the Brisbane Botanic Gardens for the unveiling of a new memorial.

The sobering monument features the names of police officers killed on duty, including that of Brett Forte (right) who was shot dead while trying to stop a gunman in the Lockyer Valley in May last year. His wife and children held back tears in a stirring moment following the ceremony when they placed a small purple flower alongside his name.

Families and loved ones of other fallen police officers also paid their respects as did Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Police Commissioner Ian Stewart.

"Since our first officer was killed on duty in 1861, there are now 147 officers whose name appears on the pillars of this police memorial," Commissioner Stewart said.

"Our community is made safer every day by the men and women of the Queensland Police Service and it is only fitting to honour and acknowledge those who made the ultimate sacrifice in this way."

Today, the Queensland Police Memorial in the Brisbane City Botanic Gardens was officially opened in a moving ceremony attended by families of fallen QPS officers, members of the public and dignitaries. With Honour They Served.




