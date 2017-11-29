Menu
Bremer's award winning quartet excel on world stage

WELL DONE: Bremer High School students Charli Brand, Abbey Howells, Ashlynn Dowling and Lena Teske won some science awards.
by Ashleigh Howarth

FOUR junior Einsteins from Bremer State High School have been awarded with medals, certificates and a trophy after winning a number of prestigious competitions.

Year 8 science extension students Charli Brand, Abbey Howells, Ashlynn Dowling and Lena Teske entered the Education Perfect Science Competition, a worldwide online competition.

Students gain points by answering multiple choice questions which are aligned to the Australian curriculum and senior science subjects.

Bremer was named as the Top Class with 47,322 points collectively.

Charli Brand was also given the title of Top Student after scoring an impressive 16,672 points.

Charli said she studied hard every day to get the top spot.

"I just really wanted to win. When you know there are people all around the world studying all hours of the day and night, I knew I had to do that too,” she said.

If gaining recognition on the world stage wasn't enough, these four girls also won two state-wide science competitions, the Premier's Creating Queensland's Future Coding Competition and The Queensland Design a Drone competition.

