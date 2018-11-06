Bremer upgrade improves quality, helps lower flood danger

A THREE-year action plan has been formed to improve water quality and mitigate flooding in the unhealthy Bremer River catchment.

Launched as part of the Resilient Rivers initiative, the Bremer River Catchment Plan is the first step in a plan to future-proof the river.

The Southeast Queensland Council of Mayors has contributed more than $2 million to improving the Bremer quality.

Stabilisation of river banks is key to preventing soil in the river, Council chair, Lord Mayor Graham Quirk said.

"We all know from the experiences of the 2011 flood and the 2013 flood event that the catchments of our southeast Queensland corridors are all intertwined,” he said.

"There are no boundaries when it comes to the waterways of southeast Queensland.”

Projects and cooperation with landowners will be the key to improving the water quality, with the plan touted as the start of a 15-year vision of improving the catchment.

What happens in the Bremer affects Brisbane River and Moreton Bay water quality.

The Bremer River is regarded as being in the worst condition of all southeast Queensland catchments.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said silt in the river was soil from farmland.

"Our farmers, our landowners, are passionate about preserving that land where it should be,” he said.

"We don't want our bay destroyed, we don't want our farmers destroyed and we certainly don't want everybody in between affected by the impacts of what can happen upstream.”