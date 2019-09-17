Bremer students shine at Opti-Minds competition

OPTI-MINDS is a creative thinking academic competition that aims to enhance the potential of all participants by further developing higher order and creative thinking skills and the discipline to work collaboratively within a challenging and demanding environment. Bremer State High School has been competing, on and off, for more than 15 years.

Teams are required to work together on a long term challenge for up to six weeks without assistance from anyone outside the team. Participants are encouraged to explore possibilities and experiment with ideas as they endeavour to produce their best possible solution. Students present the product of their ideas - their challenge solution - to a panel of judges and an audience on challenge day. The teams must also participate in an unseen spontaneous challenge which requires rapid interchange of ideas, the ability to think effectively, creatively and well-developed group cooperation skills.

Year 8 students Georgia Howells, Mark Bautista, Charlize Wall and Lachlan Williams took part in this year's challenge.

Their singing, dancing, acting and sense of humour was no match for any other school in Brisbane West, as the team placed first in Division 2 (Prep to Year 9) and the Spirit Award.

They will now be competing at the University of Queensland from October 11-13 and are excited to see what the winners of the other regions in Queensland bring to the competition.

All four students said they had a lot of fun competing this year and have committed to competing again for Opti-Minds 2020.