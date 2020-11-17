Bremer State High students conquer extra sporting challenges

BUILDING pride and school spirit is always important.

However, in a year disrupted by COVID challenges, Bremer State High students developed it more. They stepped up to meet the challenges with initiative.

Here’s a top five snapshot of Bremer State High’s major 2020 sporting successes and thoughts on creating more opportunities in 2021.

1. Bremer State High’s leading sporting success in 2020

Engaging students to participate in carnivals for their house. Bremer State High implemented a Year 7 Swimming Carnival in early Term 1, which initiated new students and instilled house spirit. This flowed through to the school’s cross country and track and field carnivals.

2. Favourite Bremer State High sporting moment

Due to COVID, Bremer State High were unable to take the track and field carnival off site as is the usual process.

School planners saw the opportunity to do things differently and create a situation where every student was able to participate across multiple events. This led to all students completing the 100m as a minimum expectation.

The teachers found there were students in year 12 representing their house in sporting events for the first time. This approach will be implemented in future track and field carnivals.

Bremer State High School student Nicholas Egberts is recognised for his efforts.

3. Bremer State High’s leading sports achievers for 2020

Senior Sportsman of the Year: Nicholas Egberts (track and field)

Bremer State High School achiever Eboni Egberts

Senior Sportswoman of the Year: Eboni Egberts (track and field)

Junior Sportsman of the Year: Tristan Aufai (basketball)

Bremer State High School achiever Tristan Aufai

Junior Sportswoman of the Year: Isabel Kitching (basketball).

Bremer State High School achiever Isabel Kitching

4. A courageous or inspirational individual or team effort at Bremer State High this year

The junior girls volleyball team won the CISSSA competition for the third straight year. They were hardworking, consistent in their performance and dominated their opponents.

Bremer State High School's courageous junior girls volleyball team.

5. Bremer State High’s sporting hopes for 2021

Head of Department HPE and Sport Michael Bozhoff was looking for a smoother year ahead.

He said a major hope was to be able to have a full schedule of sports available to all students.

He also wants to see Bremer SHS more visible in external sporting competitions.

“This will create more sporting opportunities for our students and get the school back to its position,’’ he said.