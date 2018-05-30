Bremer SHS unveils new student services building

OPEN FOR BUSINESS: Mike Parker, Kay Louwrens, Lynn Chapman and Vicki Ogilvie at the opening of the new building at Bremer State High School.

IT was a proud day for everyone at Bremer State High School, particularly the P and C, at the opening of their newest building.

The school community gathered last week for an official ceremony to cut the ribbon of the P and C Student Services Building.

It took six weeks to complete and was constructed during the Christmas school holidays.

The P and C contributed $65,000, equalling almost two thirds of the overall cost, towards the construction phase.

Money for the building came from profits made by the canteen and uniform shop.

P and C president Lynn Chapman said the building was home to a number of vital services for all students to access.

"We have one room for the defence mentor, another room for the nurse and chaplain and one room for the guidance officer," she said.

"The idea for this building was to have all of these services in the one place, as previously they were all scattered around the school, which was a little confusing for the students.

"Sometimes the kids even had to go through the school office, which wasn't very discreet for them.

"Now it is a safe space for all of the students who need to be there."

Mrs Chapman said "it was a very proud day for everyone" and wanted to "thank all the members of the P and C and everyone who was part of the project".