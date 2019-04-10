Menu
Fire on the river will light up Ipswich this weekend.
Bremer light explosion marks festival kick-off

10th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
FIREWORKS, children's entertainment and jetpack stunt performers will be on show to mark the start of the Ipswich Festival on Thursday, April 11.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the day of free family activities at Riverlink Shopping Centre, ahead of a spectacular fireworks display for Fire on the River.

Pre-fireworks entertainment and activities will include a live show by Paw Patrol, roller skating, rock climbing, fire artist performances, face painting and balloon art.

Acting Chief Operating Officer for Economic Development and Marketing Carly Gregory says the event begins four days of celebrations for Ipswich Festival.

"This is all about family fun. It's a fantastic day of free events for kids and families, followed by a world-class fireworks show,” she said.

"It's a really exciting time for everyone to come together to celebrate the great things our city has to offer.”

The fireworks display, which starts at 7pm, will be choreographed to music, with jetpack stunt performers soaring into the sky from the Bremer River.

The best spots to see Ipswich skies light up will be from David Trumpy Bridge, Bradfield Bridge and Riverlink Shopping Centre.

