Brekky celebrates our great women

THE Zonta Club of Ipswich celebrated International Women's Day with a Breakfast at the Racehorse Hotel yesterday.

More than 240 people - including men, women, and Ipswich school students of both sexes - attended the annual event that celebrates women's achievements and contributions to society.

Zonta head of fundraising Pam Lane said the event focussed on unconscious bias.

Guest speaker Neroli Holmes, the Deputy Commissioner of the Anti-Discrimination Commission of Queensland, addressed the topic of unconscious bias and the affect it has on equality.

"She gave some good examples of how it affects the type of people who are appointed as CEOs in America,” Mrs Lane said.

"It probably goes back to pre-historic times, but the message was that if we learn to recognise unconscious bias in ourselves, we can guard against it and perhaps stop it from affecting our decisions.”

The International Women's Day breakfast has become an annual tradition for Zonta.