Brekkie a hit at Dovetails

LOOKING for a great breakfast in Ipswich? We've got you covered.

We asked our readers to name their favourite and we got heaps of recommendations about eggs benny, frittatas, breakfast burgers and waffles.

There were more than 100 comments on the QT's Facebook post and more than 25 restaurants came in for a mention.

Ipswich favourites The Yard on Glebe, Fourthchild Cafe Restaurant and Rafter and Rose also polled well.

But this time out it was Dovetails Restaurant first across the line.

Sidoni Lilwell, of Dovetails, was delighted with the news.

Dovetails supervisor Sidoni Lilwell. Rob Williams

"That's fantastic. It is great to get feedback about our breakfasts," she said.

"Our haloumi, mushroom eggs benedict is very popular and it's my favourite too. The haloumi makes it a real winner.

"Coming a close second would be our big breakfast with Applewood smoked bacon, poached eggs, Turkish toast, roast tomato, mushroom and pork fennel sausages, hash browns and haloumi."

Situated at 88 Limestone St in Ipswich, the business was opened by James Long 18 months ago to cater for modern Australian dining using fresh, quality, local produce.

"We source most of our ingredients locally but predominately the Darling Downs and Peak Crossing," Ms Lilwell said.

"Customers love that we source locally and it's great news for the business.

'People are definitely hearing about us now and it's a really busy and exciting time."

Dovetails is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner on Tuesdays through to Fridays from 7am-10pm, from 7am- 10.30pm on Saturdays and 7am-2.30pm on Sundays.

The business is closed on Mondays.

Congratulations to all our place-getters and thanks to all our Facebookers for their comments.