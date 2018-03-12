Boyfriend’s final text before fall

NEIGHBOURS of Gold Coast cheerleader Breeana Robinson, who died in 2013 after plunging 11 floors from her unit balcony, have said they heard a "loud piecing scream ... like something out of a horror film" and a women shouting "no" seconds before she fell.

Ms Robinson was 21 when she fell to her death from the high-rise flat she shared with Dan Shearin. She had lived with the 40-year-old for just 38 days.

Happy times: Breeana Robinson and Dan Shearin together.

Mr Shearin, speaking to Channel 7's Sunday Night, said the death was a suicide. He said while he could be an "a***hole" to Ms Robinson he was not dangerous and her family were determined to brand him as a "villain".

No one has been charged over Ms Robinson's death.

The former Gold Coast Titans cheerleader was legally blind from a congenital eye condition, but had ambitions of becoming a dancer, according to friends.

She met Mr Shearin, who worked as an entertainer on cruise ships, through Facebook, and thought he could help her career. The relationship was immediately tumultuous.

Mr Shearin said in an interview with Sunday Night's Denham Hitchcock that he told his new girlfriend "little white lies" including that he was younger than his actual age and he failed to initially reveal he had a daughter.

The only footage of Breeana Robinson and Dan Shearin altogether. Picture: Channel 7

Asked about the family's claim he drove a wedge between Ms Robinson and them, Mr Shearin said, "That's their plan. They want to paint somebody as the bad guy. I'm the villain according to them."

Their relationship worked well, he said: "It was really beautiful, for the most part, it was wonderful."

But, Mr Shearin said, she was depressed and he remembered something his girlfriend had said weeks earlier.

"'I'm disappointing you, I'm disappointing my mother. I may as well throw myself off the balcony.'" Her mother and brother claimed she had never spoken to them of being depressed.

The couple had been due to head for a holiday in Bali in late January, a holiday Ms Robinson would never make.

On the night she died, Ms Robinson had returned from a training session at the Titans. Mr Shearin said the evening was tense and that he sent her a text message saying she was more interested in TV and food than him.

"You're more interested in TV, food and everything else but your partner," the message said.

"Your priorities are f**ked up."

In another text message Mr Shearin said: "You're a complete f***ing moron. I don't want a stupid, dumb c**t."

Hitchcock also put other text messages Mr Shearin sent to Ms Robinson in the past, such as "You are the worst excuse for a girlfriend I have ever met".

"What sort of man is sending those?" Hitchcock asked.

"Somebody who's got their own s**t," he replied. "Somebody who's under a lot of pressure."

The H20 apartment complex on the Gold Coast which Breeana fell 11 stories from.

On the night Ms Robinson died, he said the fight they had was "just a silly little disagreement".

"It wasn't, you know, a screaming match. There wasn't any hateful kind of words or anything other than the text messages I sent," Mr Shearin said.

On the night of her death, Mr Shearin said he left his bedroom to find Ms Robinson on the balcony.

"I knew straightaway something was wrong. [She was] pushed up against the railing and it was the second I turned around that she disappeared out of sight. Just gone in an instant."

Neighbours Ben and Mika, who lived in the apartment below the couple said they could hear the noise of furniture scraping and an argument between a man and a woman.

Neighbours Ben and Mika said they heard screams immediately before the fall. Picture: Channel 7

"Yelling, screaming. It was just something like a horror film," said Ben. "All of a sudden, we heard a loud piercing scream come over the balcony and a 'no'. She went past, and the scream was horrific."

Another neighbour, Buddy Hadid, said his wife heard a scream: "She saw a body go past her. And she heard a person screaming, 'no', or 'oh, no', or something like that. And then she heard a very loud thump."

Asked by Hitchcock if he killed his girlfriend, Mr Shearin replied: "No. I was nowhere near her."

"Did you encourage her to jump in any way?" said the reporter.

"No," replied Mr Shearin.

Dan Shearin said his girlfriend’s death was suicide. Picture: Channel 7

A week later, Mr Shearin left for Bali on the holiday the couple planned together.

"It wasn't a holiday. It was a ... my welfare was the most important thing," Mr Shearin said.

After her death Mr Shearin pleaded guilty to harassing her with messages, calling her a "complete f***ing moron", a "dumb c**t" and a "stupid b*tch". He served 11 days of a two-month sentence, that was overturned on appeal. No one has been convicted over her death.

An inquest is due to examine what caused her death.

In January, Queensland police said it would review evidence into the case including nearly 1500 text messages sent by Mr Shearin.

Asked by Hitchcock, if the text messages and a previous temporary protection order taken out by another woman indicated he was a dangerous man, Mr Shearin said it did not.

"I wouldn't say a dangerous man. I'd say an a***hole."

If you or someone you know needs help, please contact Lifeline on 13 11 14.