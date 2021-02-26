‘Breathtaking’: Jailed 20-year-old’s shocking history

A YOUNG man’s criminal history was said to be “breathtaking” for someone so young when the offender went before an Ipswich court for sentence this week.

The latest offending of Brendan Jones included a police chase that only ended when the tyres of a Hyundai Elantra were deflated by police road spikes after a police helicopter was used to track him.

Appearing from jail via video-link, 20-year-old Brendan Paul Jones pleaded guilty to nearly a dozen offences including: the unlawful use of a stolen Nissan Navara in December 2019; three counts of stealing fuel; dangerous operation of a motor vehicle when adversely affected by an intoxicating substance; evading police; receiving tainted property; two counts of driving when unlicensed; and failing to appear at court.

Prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick said Jones had a criminal history of six pages that could be said to be “breathtaking really” when considering his age.

He said that in August last year Jones was sentenced for burglary, unlawful use of a car and other charges and received a jail penalty with the benefit of immediate parole.

Jones went on to reoffend soon after.

He said the conduct of his dangerous driving offence at night through the suburbs of Bundamba, Redbank, Dinmore, Wacol and Carole Park on October 31 last year was exceedingly dangerous.

Sgt Dick said Jones drove the white Hyundai after 8pm onto the wrong side of the road and directly towards a police car.

“Just before colliding with the police vehicle the Hyundai veered away, narrowly missing it,” he said.

The offending vehicle drove off at high speed and was later seen at Redbank, driving on the wrong side of the road with no headlights

At Dinmore it was driven the wrong way on an off ramp of the Warrego Highway.

Polair tracked it when it left the Ipswich Motorway at Wacol.

Sgt Dick said it travelled against the flow of traffic causing other drivers to take evasive action.

Police used stingers at Carole Park but Jones kept going for some distance before eventually giving up and being arrested.

When he got out of the car police said he appeared to be severely affected by an intoxicating substance, unsteady on his feet, with his eyes rolling around, and a constant chewing motion with his mouth.

Sgt Dick said jail was the only option for him and police sought a head sentence of 18-months to two years.

Defence lawyer Matthew Fairclough said Jones was already serving a lengthy sentence of almost three years.

“Drug issues are certainly a factor,” he said.

Magistrate Terry Duroux said it was unfortunate that Jones had apparently become involved with the drug ice.

Jones received various penalties including 15-months jail for dangerous driving, six-months for unlawful use, three-months for evading police, and one-month for stealing petrol.

The 15-month term will start from the end of his current sentence.

Jones will be eligible for parole from April 30.

He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.