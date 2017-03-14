Readers row over breastfeeding mum at Kmart store

KMART is at the centre of a social media storm after a mother breastfeeding her child in one of their Queensland stores was told to either cover herself or leave the premises.

Read the original story here: Breastfeeding mum told "cover up or leave" at Kmart store

Debate raged about what the retail giant should do and spurred on Ipswich parents to share their own breastfeeding in public experiences.

Here's what they had to say…

Rob Dyso Dyson told the QT: "How about everyone just leave breastfeeding feeding mothers alone. It's not their walking around without tops on. They are feeding. Just think about how you were raised. We're you bottle fed or breast fed?"

Karen Patchin added: "This a disgrace. I would fire him if I was Kmart. He has given the store a bad name. Kmart apoligised for him when he should be made to go and apologise himself."

Trina Costello was another shocked parent who offered her support, saying: "Kmart is gonna get themselves in a whole heap of trouble over this. I think they need to inform their staff of the laws regarding breastfeeding."

And Anne Van Geyzel suggested mothers boycott the store, adding: "Keep your money spend it somewhere else".

Harley-jean Gordon offered a more conciliatory tone: "I breast fed my baby walking around Kmart many times before he got to heavy to hold feed and walk around with. Not once did anybody even bat an eyelid at me."

Linda Belle wrote: "Interesting read... I had a trolley of unpaid items from a Kmart store here in the south east.When my baby fussed I approached a representative at the entry and asked whether there were any courtesy chairs in store to feed baby, she paused for a moment and said no she didn't think there was and apologised. I ended up staying in the store and found myself in the shoe section on a stool with my boobie cover on, feeding my baby whilst stressing my personal embarrassment on the phone to my mother."

Shae Olsen: "Just the other day I was at a Kmart and my baby was whinging for a feed, so I sat on the bench in the shoe section and fed him. I always cover up though, but it doesn't matter if he got fed 15 mins ago if he's hungry and crying I will feed him, anywhere anytime."

Kylie Jane: "Breastfeeding is NATURAL. It's what your body is designed to do when you have a baby! Feed it wherever you like! I used to walk around Woolies breast feeding if I needed to, big deal! Ggrrrr!"

Ezza Menz: "I'm so sick of seeing this breastfeeding debate everywhere. Mothers think they are entitled to do what they want. Let's stop spreading attention and focus on important things. Why don't women take the time to sit down in a comfortable chair to breastfeed. The parents rooms have the comfiest seats and are designed for breastfeeding and bottlefeeding."

Tara Lee: "Women can and should feed their babies anywhere they want! I personally express and bottle feed if out but this is purely because I don't want to be looked down on our judged by closed minded people! Breastfeeding is natural is best and it's why we have boobs, I have so much respect for women that have the courage to feed in public good on them!"