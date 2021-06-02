Breakthrough in fight against prostate cancer

QUEENSLAND scientists are excited by the discovery that lowering cholesterol could prevent or stop the spread of prostate cancer.

New research by QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute and The University of Queensland made the breakthrough after identifying a change in function of the hnRNPK protein in people with advanced prostate cancer.

Laboratory tests show lowering cholesterol can help control the release of the protein from prostate cancer cells.

The protein is released in small particles called exosomes - which prostate cancer cells send out to prepare other parts of the body for cancer spread.

The team is now developing a prototype blood test to detect the level of released hnRNPK, which may one day be used to identify patients who should be given cholesterol lowering drugs to prevent metastases.

QIMR Berghofer senior study researcher Associate Professor Michelle Hill.

Nationally more than 16,700 men were diagnosed with the disease in 2020 and more than 3150 succumbed to the cancer.

Senior researcher and head of QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute's Precision and Systems Biomedicine Group, Associate Professor Michelle Hill said cholesterol and OMEGA-3 levels in cells regulate each other but in cancer the balance gets shifted with cholesterol dominating the cells.

"This understanding of the role cholesterol plays in sending out these metastatic messages to other parts of the body means we could potentially use statins or other cholesterol lowering drugs to prevent metastases," Associate Professor Hill said.

"Conversely it might be possible to boost OMEGA-3 levels through supplements to protect against cancer spread. The findings are very exciting and we think this hnRNPK protein might play a role in metastases in other cancers as well but it is early days and more research is needed to confirm the link," she said.

Prostate cancer cells under a microscope.

The laboratory research was conducted on human cells and then validated in patient samples.

The lead researcher from QIMR Berghofer's Precision and Systems Biomedicine Group Harley Robinson conducted the research as part of her PhD studies at The University of Queensland. The research findings are published in the journal Clinical and Translational Medicine.

"We are hopeful a blood test using this biomarker would allow doctors to identify patients who should be given re-purposed cholesterol lowering drugs to prevent cancer spread but also detect patients who are unlikely to have problems with metastases and therefore could safely avoid additional, morbid treatments," Assoc Prof Hill said.

PROSTATE CANCER PROGNOSIS

■ 40 per cent five-year survival rate for stage IV

■ 4 per cent cases detected have already spread

■ Can spread years after diagnosis and treatment

■ No test for cancer metastasis

■ Localised cases curable

Originally published as Breakthrough in fight against prostate cancer