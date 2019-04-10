Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOLASSES SPILLAGE: A Truck has rolled over 10km north of Roma.
MOLASSES SPILLAGE: A Truck has rolled over 10km north of Roma. Ellen Ransley
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman, two children injured in hwy truck rollover

Ellen Ransley
James Liveris
by and
10th Apr 2019 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN and two children have been injured in a serious truck rollover 10km north of Roma on the Carnarvon Highway.

The incident occurred at 9.50am with police, paramedics and fire fighters attending the scene.

A witness told the Western Star the truck had veered off the road down a down and skidded across and flipped over.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said the female driver was being attended on the scene for lower leg injuries and abdominal pain.

The two children are also being assessed, one with an arm injury and the other without obvious injuries, both are believed to be in a stable condition.

Traffic is backed up in both directions on the Carnarvon Highway, with an estimated one hour before the road is cleared.

It is understood the truck was transporting molasses, which has now spilled across the highway.

carnarvon highway emergency maranoa qfes rollover roma
Toowoomba Chronicle

Top Stories

    'Racist' ghost hunter abused Virgin staff

    premium_icon 'Racist' ghost hunter abused Virgin staff

    Crime Paranormal investigator has 30 prior convictions for using phones to abuse and threaten people

    • 10th Apr 2019 11:49 AM
    Vegan protests spark raw emotion in the farming industry

    premium_icon Vegan protests spark raw emotion in the farming industry

    News Animal abuse accusations are hurtful to farmers

    • 10th Apr 2019 11:47 AM
    Bremer light explosion marks festival kick-off

    premium_icon Bremer light explosion marks festival kick-off

    Whats On Keep the dogs in doors, Ipswich Festival kicks off Thursday night.

    • 10th Apr 2019 11:30 AM
    First 'critical date' set for Ipswich's city redevelopment

    premium_icon First 'critical date' set for Ipswich's city redevelopment

    Council News Residents will start to see a change in the city's heart soon.

    • 10th Apr 2019 11:03 AM