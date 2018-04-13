PACIFIC DAWN TRAGEDY: Passengers given heartbreaking news

UPDATE: A BUNDABERG woman who is a passenger on the Pacific Dawn cruise ship said the search for a woman who went overboard has been called off.

The woman said the devastating news was told to passengers this morning.

"After staying in the area and searching all night and into light this morning, the Captain announced at 8am that unfortunately they have been unable to locate the person and have made the heartbreaking decision, with consultation from marine authorities, to leave the area and push on to Brisbane," she said.

"May she rest in peace."

The ship remained in the area this morning to continue the search but authorities confirmed at 7.45am that the search had been called off.

The Captain made the announcement to passengers confirming the search had been unsuccessful.

"It is with a very heavy heart that I need to let you know that we have been unable to locate our guest," he said.

"We are still in the area of the incident, and the weather conditions with the swell three to four metres high, as you can see outside ... the strong wind made our search extremely challenging.

"As a result we have now made the extremely difficult decision to continue our journey towards Brisbane.

"I know I speak on behalf of all of you when I say our thoughts and prayers are with the family."

EARLIER: A DESPERATE search continues for a woman lost at sea after falling from a Brisbane-bound cruise ship near New Caledonia.

The 245m P&O Pacific Dawn cruise liner spent hours yesterday circling in rough seas while staff scoured the ocean for the woman. Several passengers said the woman went outside to vomit as she was seasick, and she was thrown overboard when a wave hit the vessel.

A Melbourne passenger said the woman's husband saw her fall and immediately went into shock. He said three life rings were thrown out but returned empty.

The man, who is staying on deck six, said waves were crashing halfway up the ship. Conditions were so rough that tender boats were unable to enter the water and as the sun set staff were forced to use the vessel's search lights to scan the ocean waves, a Bundaberg passenger said.

A Brisbane man holidaying on the ship with his family said conditions in the search area were rough, with 3 to 4 metre swells yesterday afternoon.

"We heard the 'man overboard' announcement around 5pm," the passenger said. "The boat stopped and turned, life rings were thrown out and we are still searching."

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority and New Caledonian authorities issued a plea for nearby vessels to assist in the search. But an AMSA spokeswoman last night said there were no other rescue boats tasked in the search with the liner left to trawl the area alone.

The AMSA this morning said the Pacific Dawn remained in the area searching. "We are still continuing our search at this time," a spokeswoman said.

Passengers last night told The Courier-Mail the mood onbaord was sombre but activities continued.

"To be honest, it's all very sad," one woman said. "Music continued to play after the announcement, 'man overboard, port side' and tonight the Gatsby night still went ahead."

Others took to social media with fears for the woman, who they said was travelling with her husband and children. The ship, which has room for 1546 guests, left Brisbane on Saturday on a seven-day round trip to Vanuatu.

P&O spokesman David Jones said the woman fell about 4pm, 150 nautical miles west of New Caledonia.

"A crew member notified the bridge straight away and the 'man overboard' incident response was activated immediately," a statement read.

"In line with this response, Pacific Dawn turned around to follow the course it was on at the time of the incident."

A ship passenger, who asked not to be named, described the atmosphere onboard as "very sad, solemn and quiet".

Another passenger said the ship left Port Vila yesterday and was headed back to Brisbane when the woman fell. "Everything on board is continuing as normal although the mood is somewhat sombre," she said.

After midnight a passenger from the Gold Coast said the display screen on board suggested the ship was heading back to Brisbane at a speed of 7.5 knots, but there had been no official announcement.

The 27-year-old Pacific Dawn underwent major refurbishment last year, with new restaurants and cafes, an update interior, and a waterpark added.

EARLIER: A frantic search is underway for a woman who went overboard on the P&O cruise ship Pacific Dawn.

A crew member saw the woman fall over the side of the ship about 4pm AEST, 150 nautical miles west of New Caledonia, the ship's owner P&O said.

"A crew member notified the bridge straight away and the 'man overboard' incident response was activated immediately," spokesman David Jones said in a statement.

A crew member saw the woman fall off P&O cruise-liner Pacific Dawn at about 4pm on Thursday when it was 300km west of Pacific island New Caledonia.

"In line with this response, Pacific Dawn turned around to follow the course it was on at the time of the incident."

The Australian Maritime Safety Bureau and New Caledonian authorities have issued a call for nearby vessels to assist in the search.

The ship at 4.43pm Queensland time was located west of New Caledonia closest to the northern town of Tiabet.

A Bundaberg woman on board the ship said it was travelling to Noumea from Port Vila in Vanuatu en route to Brisbane.

The ship is expected to dock back in Brisbane on Saturday morning after it left last Saturday.

The woman described the scene on board and they are still searching for the missing woman.

"We heard the man overboard announcement around 5pm," she said.

"The boat stopped and turned, life rings were thrown out and we are still searching.

"Captain has advised we will continue to search until person is found or until coast guard calls off search."

The woman said it was now dark out at sea and the search had been going for more than two hours.

She added kids are scared about what is happening on the ship.

The Bundaberg families on board are safe and accounted for, according to the woman on board.

Queensland Police and P&O were contacted for comment but could not be reached.

- Shane Jones and AAP