Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating.
Breaking

Woman killed in tragedy on western CQ road

Melanie Plane
13th Sep 2020 10:13 PM | Updated: 14th Sep 2020 5:57 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

ONE WOMAN has tragically died and another has been airlifted to Rockhampton after a horror crash west of Springsure on Sunday evening.

Queensland Police has confirmed a woman died after the vehicle she was a passenger in rolled 40km west of Springsure.

Police say that around 6.30pm, a Toyota Prado was travelling on Dawson Development Road when the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled several times.

Tragically, the female passenger was declared deceased at the scene, police said.

The driver, also a female, was transported to Springsure Hospital then flown to Rockhampton Hospital by RACQ Capricorn Helicopter in a stable condition for further treatment.

 

 

The fatal crash comes after a horror day on regional Queensland roads.

An elderly couple died after a crash south of Townsville this afternoon, a person died in a crash on the Bruce Highway north of Townsville this morning and a man in Cairns died after his vehicle crashed into an embankment overnight.

The Forensic Crash Unit is investigating the Springsure crash.

dawson development road editors picks fatal crashes rockhampton hospital springsure crash tmbcrash tmbpolice
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Check out weekend results

    Check out weekend results
    • 14th Sep 2020 6:00 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        10 Ipswich murders, manslaughters, and mysteries

        Premium Content 10 Ipswich murders, manslaughters, and mysteries

        News If these tragic deaths of the past 40 years are a guide, police and the justice system don’t always have all the answers

        Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Premium Content Queenslanders expect Labor to win but won't vote for them

        Politics Latest polling shows Labor expeted to win election but not enough voters will back...

        • 14th Sep 2020 5:17 AM
        ‘Get the f*** out’: Teens terrorise women in carjack spree

        Premium Content ‘Get the f*** out’: Teens terrorise women in carjack spree

        Crime One night of terror: Youths carjacking spree across Brisbane

        • 14th Sep 2020 4:53 AM
        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        Queenslanders given grim border choice

        News "We wouldn’t be able to go about the freedoms we can now"