Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A woman has been killed in a horror house fire in Darra.
A woman has been killed in a horror house fire in Darra.
Breaking

BREAKING: Woman killed in horror house fire overnight

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
30th Mar 2021 6:36 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A WOMAN has died after her house caught fire late on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to a home on Rowe Terrace, Darra about 11.30pm where they found the house engulfed in flames.

Police confirmed a woman’s body was found inside the house.

A member of the public was treated for smoke inhalation after attempting to assist at the scene before emergency services arrived.

A crime scene has been declared as investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting or call 131 444.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP2100591591.

darra house fire
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FULL LIST: Ipswich facilities to close amid virus lockdown

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Ipswich facilities to close amid virus lockdown

        News Ipswich City Council has announced it will close a number of facilities and services during the lockdown

        Man who bit security guard has ‘changed for better’

        Premium Content Man who bit security guard has ‘changed for better’

        News A man charged with biting has faced court four years after the offence

        ‘Clear inadequacies’: More support for Anzac Day services

        Premium Content ‘Clear inadequacies’: More support for Anzac Day services

        Council News Ipswich Mayor Teresa Harding has moved to address ‘clear inadequacies’ in the...

        ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Premium Content ‘Devastating potential’: Virus battle reaches regional Qld

        Health Gladstone on edge as it responds to latest COVID outbreak

        • 30th Mar 2021 5:24 AM