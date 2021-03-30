BREAKING: Woman killed in horror house fire overnight

A woman has been killed in a horror house fire in Darra.

A WOMAN has died after her house caught fire late on Monday night.

Emergency services were called to a home on Rowe Terrace, Darra about 11.30pm where they found the house engulfed in flames.

Police confirmed a woman’s body was found inside the house.

A member of the public was treated for smoke inhalation after attempting to assist at the scene before emergency services arrived.

A crime scene has been declared as investigators work to determine the cause of the fire.

Police urge anyone with information to contact them.

