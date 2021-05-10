Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Queensland Ambulance Service attended the scene. Picture: Bev Lacey
Breaking

Woman hospitalised after crashing into parked car

Aden Stokes
10th May 2021 8:15 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

UPDATE, 9.05AM:  A woman has been taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition with back pain after being extricated from her car.

It is understood the woman crashed into a parked car in North Rockhampton on Monday morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene on Richardson Road, Park Avenue, about 7.10am.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said the vehicle crashed into a stationary vehicle, which was believed to be parked on the side of the northbound lane.

According to a Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman, crews assisted Queensland Ambulance Service with freeing the woman from here vehicle and moving her onto a spine board.

A QAS spokeswoman said paramedics were assessing a woman in her 60s with back pain.

Police were conducting traffic control until the two vehicles were removed from the roadway.

park avenue rockhampton crash two-vehicle crash
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Boy critical after allegedly stolen car crashes into tree

        Premium Content Boy critical after allegedly stolen car crashes into tree

        News A 14-year-old boy is fighting for life after he allegedly stole a car and crashed it into a tree in the early hours of this morning. Police are investigating.

        Explosives in car offender back in court

        Premium Content Explosives in car offender back in court

        News A man jailed after being found with explosives outside Redbank Plaza has pleaded...

        Alcohol ‘major problem’ for woman who assaulted paramedic, police, nurse

        Premium Content Alcohol ‘major problem’ for woman who assaulted paramedic...

        News Christine Estelle Gillies pleads guilty to serious assault of public officers while...

        Fitting tributes to Shaq, Rodgo as Swifts upstage Brothers

        Premium Content Fitting tributes to Shaq, Rodgo as Swifts upstage Brothers

        Rugby League Proud Ipswich clubs remember ‘two beautiful people’ before Bluebirds produce...