Subscribe
BREAKING: Wide Bay virus cases almost double overnight

Carlie Walker
by
26th Mar 2020 5:00 PM | Updated: 5:17 PM
NEW cases of coronavirus in the Wide Bay have almost doubled overnight, with 12 patients from the region now being treated.

Yesterday there were seven diagnosed cases in the region.

The five new cases are among 50 that have been confirmed in Queensland today.

"Contact tracing is underway for the 50 new cases," a spokesman from Queensland Health said.

"Queensland Health will notify the community if any other public health alerts are required. 

"The majority of cases are from patients who have travelled overseas, or have had direct contact with a confirmed case who had travelled overseas.

"The number of confirmed cases we see each day is expected to vary as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 situation across the state.

"We want everyone to know they can play their part to protect themselves and the more vulnerable in our community.

"Please follow the recommended advice from us and our federal counterparts in regards to social distancing, public gatherings and general wellbeing.

"Critically, make sure you are practicing good hygiene and staying home if you're sick.

"Washing your hands properly and often is the gold standard of health advice that can help prevent viruses from entering your body."

 

coronavirus coronavirus fraser coast editors picks outbreak pandemic wide bay
