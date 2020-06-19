Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Whale caught in shark nets and the Sea World rescue team us on scene.
Whale caught in shark nets and the Sea World rescue team us on scene.
News

Rescuers try to free whale caught in shark nets

by Brianna Morris-Grant
19th Jun 2020 1:51 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A RESCUE is underway off Main Beach this afternoon after at least one whale became caught up in shark nets.

Divers in the area have reported seeing two whales caught off Marina Mirage and a crew from Sea World has now been tasked with the rescue.

Sea World is attempting a rescue. Photo: Twitter
Sea World is attempting a rescue. Photo: Twitter

A nearby resident who captured photos of the ongoing rescue said he had noticed multiple whales in the area.

"I saw the whale was caught up in the bouys about 150m off the sand," he said.

"I was on my balcony overlooking the water and saw a couple of whales messing around. One got a bit closer to the bouys and the others were circling it."

Originally published as BREAKING: Whale caught in nets off Coast

shark nets whale wildlife

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Synthetic soccer pitch, $7 million STEM building for school

        premium_icon Synthetic soccer pitch, $7 million STEM building for school

        Education Work has started on the new learning centre and the city’s first synthetic football pitch is also in the works.

        Ipswich club adjusts quickly to new football demands

        premium_icon Ipswich club adjusts quickly to new football demands

        Sport Officials have worked hard to ensure players can resume training

        Council working out how to best manage abandoned mine sites

        premium_icon Council working out how to best manage abandoned mine sites

        Council News A woman fell down a mine shaft in Ipswich this week.

        Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        premium_icon Local news matters: support us and get a new tablet

        News We're offering a special deal to ensure the future of our news