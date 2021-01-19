BREAKING: Vehicle flips on Warrego Hwy

A vehicle has flipped on its side at North Tivoli. Pic: file photo

A VEHICLE has reportedly overturned on Warrego Hwy at North Tivoli.

Early reports suggested the vehicle crossed the median strip, causing it to flip on its side.

The incident occurred on the eastbound lanes near the Mount Crosby exit about 2.15pm.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the car appeared to have struck another vehicle.

Firefighters and paramedics are also in attendance.

Two people are reportedly being treated for shock.

No serious injuries have been reported.

Minor delays are expected through the area.

Motorists are urged to proceed with caution.

More to come.