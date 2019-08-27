BREAKING: Two airlifted after head-on crash on Bruce Hwy

TRAPPED: Emergency services are on scene of a serious car accident in Howard.

TRAPPED: Emergency services are on scene of a serious car accident in Howard. Queensland Police Service

UPDATE 3.30pm

TWO people have been airlifted to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital with serious injuries after a two-car crash in Howard.

Hervey Bay Ambulance Station officer in charge Matthew Steer said a 50-year-old woman and 70-year-old man were trapped when two cars collided on the Bruce Hwy.

The woman was initially unconscious and suffered abdominal, chest and spinal injuries.

The man had injuries to his chest and abdomen.

Three other patients were trapped and taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a lengthy rescue effort, which took several hours.

Queensland Fire and Rescue crews removed the roof of one of the vehicles and took off the door and side panel of the second.

An 80-year-old and two 20-year-old females were in a stable condition and taken to hospital by ambulance.

They all suffered seatbelt injuries to the chest.

Speaking to the Chronicle at the scene, Wide Bay Forensic Crash Unit Senior Constable Lee Chamberlain said initial investigations suggested one of the cars involved in the crash had failed to give way.

"This could very easily have been a fatal crash because of the 100km/h speed limit on the Bruce Hwy," he said.

"Crashes like these not only affect those in the cars but the emergency services who attend the scene.

"Especially as it is road safety week drivers need to understand the responsibility they have when they get behind the wheel."

A Howard resident who only wished to be identified as Colin, was one of the first at the scene of a crash next door to his home.

"I will never forget the sound," he told the Chronicle.

"I didn't see it happen, I just saw the aftermath and how far down the road the cars ended up.

"When I got to the side of one of the cars, a woman inside who was trapped was in shock and asking me to hand her the phone to call the ambulance.

"I told her not to worry it was all taken care of. Thankfully a few people from other cars had first aid training to help until paramedics arrived."

The highway was closed in both directions and re-opened about 3pm.

Traffic delays are expected.

EARLIER:

TWO people are trapped after a two-car head-on crash near Howard.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of Bruce Hwy and Thomas St about 12.15pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said there were five patients in total, two of whom were currently trapped and being assessed by paramedics.

They have been trapped for about two hours.

Three patients suffered moderate injuries, one of whom is in a serious condition.

Two rescue helicopters have been tasked to the scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said south-bound traffic had been diverted through Williams St in Howard.

More to come.