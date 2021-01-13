BREAKING: Two people hurt in head on collision

Emergency crews are attending a reported head-on collision at Lark Hill.

TWO vehicles have reportedly collided head-on at Lark Hill, north of Marburg.

The incident occurred on Larkhill Boundary Rd about 3.45pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Early reports suggested one person was initially trapped inside their vehicle.

All patients, however, have reportedly self-extricated.

It is understood a patient has suffered a possible compound fracture to the knee.

The second patient is believed to have sustained minor injuries.

Police, firefighters and paramedics are currently at the scene.

Minor delays are expected for motorists.

More to come.