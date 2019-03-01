DINGO ATTACK: 'Boy could have died'

UPDATE, 11.30AM: A former Fraser Island first responder says a boy who was seriously injured after a pack of dingoes attacked him was lucky not to be killed.

Island resident and former paramedic David Anderson said one of the dingoes in the Thursday attack was also involved in an attack on a six-year-old boy last month and a third serious incident before that.

"This could have been a tragedy," he said.

Mr Anderson said the boy was left with a 30cm laceration on his leg that came close to severing his femoral artery.

He said the dingo should have been humanely destroyed after the last attack.

"The dingo is tagged, it's easily identified," he said.

"This should not have happened."

Rangers from the Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A spokeswoman said patrols had been increased in the wake of the attack.

"Future actions will be considered after assessing the information gathered," she said.

"Rangers will also increase patrols at campgrounds and other island arrival points to warn visitors of the dangers associated with dingoes."

A spokeswoman from the Sunshine Coast University Hospital, where the boy and his mother were taken after the attack, said both were in a stable condition.

