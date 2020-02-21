WATCH: Teens caught with gun, meth and a stolen car

BUSTED: It is understood Rockhampton Police have made two arrests in relation to a car theft which occurred over the weekend.

Rockhampton arrest : Handmade hand gun

UPDATE FEB 21, 7.30AM: Police have revealed more information regarding two teenagers arrested yesterday after stealing a car from Lammermoor last weekend.

A 15 year-old-girl and a 19-year-old man are alleged to have partaken in a five day long crime spree between Gladstone and Rockhampton.

A Queensland Police spokesman said the 19-year-old Berserker man is facing a large number of serious charges relating to the possession of a category H weapon (handgun), ammunition, what is believed to be meth and stolen property.

Police allege the pair were involved in multiple fuel drive-offs, stealing number plates and reckless driving i

ncidents.

The pair have also been linked to a second stolen car - a white ute.

The charges for the 15-year-old are not known.

The man will front the Magistrate in Rockhampton today.

UPDATE FEB 20, 3.40pm:

Queensland Police have this afternoon confirmed two individuals are in custody following arrests related to a car theft which occurred in Lammermoor on Saturday.

It is understood the offenders are a 15-year old female and 19-year old male.

No charges have been handed down yet.

BUSTED: A white Commodore sedan was towed from the Allenstown Caltex in relation to the car theft Jack Evans

INITIAL: Two individuals suspected of a brazen daylight car theft in Lammermoor over the weekend have been arrested.

It is understood the alleged offenders were apprehended in a white Holden Commodore sedan at the Caltex Petrol Station in Allenstown.

Two police officers are currently on site searching the vehicle though it is unknown whether the commodore was also stolen.

The initial vehicle, a Mazda 2 which is believed to now be painted white and without licence plates, had reportedly been involved in a number of traffic incidents throughout Gladstone and Rockhampton since its theft.

The offenders are alleged to have entered the property of Cara and Peter Bartlett on Saturday afternoon around 4pm before stealing the vehicle while the family sat inside.

Mrs Bartlett confirmed that they had been informed of the development by local authorities, however said Police would not confirm the vehicle's current location.

More to come.