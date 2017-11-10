Menu
UPDATE: Three new schools for Ipswich region

Helen Spelitis
by

UPDATE: 

THREE new schools will be built in the Ipswich region, if Labor is re-elected. 

Two of the new schools will be in the Ripley Valley, due to open in 2020. 

One will be a high school, the other a primary school.

The primary school will cater for 1000 students and the high school will cater for 1500 students.

The third school is a new primary school for Springfield West and will be constructed under a public-private partnership. 

Ripley Valley was classified as a priority development area by the Queensland Government in 2010 and is predicted to become home to 120,000 people in the coming years.

South Ripley is one of the top five fastest growing regions in Ipswich, according to the council's latest planning and development report.

Between March and June, the population of South Ripley increased by 25.77% and is now home to 1,519 people.

There are about 500 homes already built in South Ripley, according to the council's latest figures, and significant residential development in the pipeline. 

The major school funding announcement was part of a state-wide funding commitment to improve educational facilities, worth $308 million in new funding. 

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said Labor would also deliver up to $235 million to 2021-22 to renew and refurbish 17 ageing high schools.

"This funding will provide at least $10 million to each school to build new learning facilities and carry out major upgrades," she said.   

"The schools we have identified for this program are more than 30 years old and require this extra an injection to bring them up to a quality standard students and teachers deserve.  

"This is on top of our rolling $750 million fund over four years to maintain Queensland's 25,000 school buildings across 1239 schools.''  

 

New schools to be delivered  

New Primary Schools

Springfield West (last public-private partnership school to be delivered)

Ripley Valley  

New Special School

Caboolture area  

New Secondary Schools

North Lakes/Mango Hill

Coomera/Pimpama

Yarrabilba

Calliope (West of Gladstone)

Fortitude Valley Brisbane

Brisbane Inner City south

Ripley Valley (Ipswich)  

 

Planning for new schools

Primary Schools

Palmview

Logan Reserve

Shaw (Townsville)

Mount Peter (Cairns)  

Special Schools

Northern Gold Coast 

Sunshine Coast  

Secondary Schools

Caloundra South  

 

High School Renewal

This investment will support 17 high schools across Queensland, all more than 30 years old.  

The 17 schools are:

Aspley State High School

Bundaberg State High School

Cairns State High School

Mansfield State High School

Mitchelton State High School

Toowoomba State High School

Corinda State High School

Proserpine State High School

Springwood State High School

Maryborough State High School

Indooroopilly State High School

Tropical North Learning Academy (Smithfield State High School/Trinity Beach State High School)

Sarina State High School

Heatley Secondary College

Everton Park State High School

Ferny Grove State High School

 

INITIAL: 

TWO new schools have just been announced for Ipswich.

Both are due to open in 2020.

One will be a high school, the other a primary school, to be built in the rapidly growing Ripley Valley.

The primary school will cater for 1000 students and the high school will cater for 1500 students.

The investment is worth $95 million. 

The announcement is part of the Labor Party's election campaign heading into the November 25 poll. 

More to come.

