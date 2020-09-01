BREAKING: Two new COVID cases confirmed in Ipswich

A nurse is seen working at a COVID-19 testing clinic at Ipswich Hospital on August 24, 2020 (Photo by Glenn Hunt/Getty Images)

TWO new coronavirus cases have been recorded in Queensland overnight and both cases have been linked to the West Moreton region.

One of the cases is a male nurse from the Ipswich Hospital while the other is a student from Staines Memorial College in Redbank Plains.

It comes after it was revealed another senior student from the school tested positive to the virus at the weekend.

The school is expected to remain closed for up to two weeks while it undergoes deep cleaning and testing protocols.

“Our staff will undergo testing themselves over the next couple of days and they will also take those couple of days to prepare for a resumption of off-campus learning, similar to the process we followed in Term Two,” acting principal Nick Makin wrote.

Anyone with any relevant virus symptoms is being urged to get tested.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has also revealed police apprehended a man that came from Victoria who was known to be positive with COVID-19.

He arrived via a flight.