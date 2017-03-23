BREAKING: Two Ipswich councillors called for CCC hearing

CALLED: Deputy Mayor Paul Tully and Cr Kerry Silver have been served notices to attend a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing next month.

TWO IPSWICH councillors have been served notices to attend a Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) public hearing next month.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully and Cr Kerry Silver have been named by the CCC this afternoon on a nine-person witness list.

Cr Tully and Cr Silver have been served notices to appear on Wednesday, April 19.

The public hearing will investigate the conduct of candidates from Ipswich, Gold Coast and Moreton Bay councils at the 2016 local government elections.

Last year Ipswich councillors and a wide cross section of candidates received letters from the CCC asking for information about the running of their campaigns.

The CCC public hearing will investigate whether candidates advertised or fundraised as an undeclared group, an offence contrary to section 183 of the Local Government Electoral Act 2011.

Among other matters, the hearing will also examine whether candidates provided an electoral funding and financial disclosure return that was false and misleading, and whether candidates operated a dedicated bank account for funds related to the campaign, which is required by law.

A CCC release this afternoon said the purpose of the hearing, to be held at the CCC from April 18-21 and April 26-28, was "to gather information about possible criminal offences to support Operation Belcarra and to also canvass broader issues related to corruption and integrity in local government"

"As Operation Belcarra is ongoing the CCC may serve further notices to attend the hearing."

The release said the CCC was "inviting a number of experts to canvass the broader issues related to corruption and integrity in local government".

Three Gold-Coast based figures have been called to appear before the hearing .

They are Fadden MP Stuart Robert, lobbyist Simone Holzapfel and Gold Coast councillor Kristyn Boulton.

Moreton Bay Mayor Allan Sutherland and Moreton Bay councillor Keith Charlton have been served notices to appear, as have Dr John Ryan and Timothy Connolly.