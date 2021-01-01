BREAKING: Two hurt after vehicle crashes down embankment

Two people were hurt after their vehicle crashed down at embankment at Coulson. Pic: file photo

Two people were hurt after their vehicle crashed down at embankment at Coulson. Pic: file photo

TWO people have been injured after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed down an embankment at Coulson this afternoon.

It is understood the car veered off Ipswich-Boonah Rd just after 1.30pm on Friday.

One patient was reportedly complaining of chest pain as result.

It is unknown what injuries the second occupant sustained.

Both patients have been transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.