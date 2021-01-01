Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two people were hurt after their vehicle crashed down at embankment at Coulson. Pic: file photo
Two people were hurt after their vehicle crashed down at embankment at Coulson. Pic: file photo
Breaking

BREAKING: Two hurt after vehicle crashes down embankment

kaitlyn smith
1st Jan 2021 2:49 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO people have been injured after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed down an embankment at Coulson this afternoon.

It is understood the car veered off Ipswich-Boonah Rd just after 1.30pm on Friday.

One patient was reportedly complaining of chest pain as result.

It is unknown what injuries the second occupant sustained.

Both patients have been transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

Police, firefighters and paramedics attended the scene.

car down embankment ipswich-boonah rd ipswich car crash
Ipswich Queensland Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Exciting opportunity’ for Lockyer as cannery seek investors

        Premium Content ‘Exciting opportunity’ for Lockyer as cannery seek investors

        Business Stage one of the $80m project is set to commence this year, with its managing director expecting government approval within the month. DETAILS:

        FULL LIST: What’s open in Ipswich this New Year’s Day

        Premium Content FULL LIST: What’s open in Ipswich this New Year’s Day

        Business Here’s your guide to all the businesses open on New Year’s Day.

        Police nab high-range speedster more than 40km/h over limit

        Premium Content Police nab high-range speedster more than 40km/h over limit

        Crime Another driver attempted to evade police on NYE before being taken into custody.

        FULL LIST: Names to appear in Ipswich court today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Names to appear in Ipswich court today

        News Find out everyone who is expected to appear in Magistrates Court today.