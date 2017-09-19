Police contacting families of two men killed in plane crash

Two people have been killed in a light plane crash at Allenview, near Jimboomba. Credit: Nine News Queensland

Two people have been killed in a light plane crash at Allenview, near Jimboomba. Credit: Nine News Queensland

POLICE are working to contact the families of two men killed in a light plane crash.

The plane came down in a grassed area at Allenview, near Jimboomba about 9.45am.

Emergency services were alerted to the incident by a member of the public who sounded the alarm just before 10am.

The aircraft is a Diamond Da 40 and was significantly damaged in the crash landing.

Emergency services are still on the scene.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the plane came down on a grassed area and multiple units responded.

"No one required transport," the QAS spokesperson said.

#breaking: Authorities at the scene of a fatal light plane crash at Jimboomba, south of Brisbane. pic.twitter.com/veilLY87Dr — Billy Vickers (@vickers_billy) September 26, 2017

The tragedy follows a double fatal glider crash on the Darling Downs just over a week ago when a flying instructor and a student were killed.

The pilot killed in that crash was Jeremy Thompson, 62, who was an experienced pilot.

Mr Thompson's wife witnessed the crash.