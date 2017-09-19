33°
News

Police contacting families of two men killed in plane crash

Two people have been killed in a light plane crash at Allenview, near Jimboomba. Credit: Nine News Queensland
Two people have been killed in a light plane crash at Allenview, near Jimboomba. Credit: Nine News Queensland
Helen Spelitis
by

POLICE are working to contact the families of two men killed in a light plane crash. 

The plane came down in a grassed area at Allenview, near Jimboomba about 9.45am. 

Emergency services were alerted to the incident by a member of the public who sounded the alarm just before 10am.

The aircraft is a Diamond Da 40 and was significantly damaged in the crash landing. 

Emergency services are still on the scene. 

A Queensland Ambulance spokesperson said the plane came down on a grassed area and multiple units responded.

"No one required transport," the QAS spokesperson said. 

 

The tragedy follows a double fatal glider crash on the Darling Downs just over a week ago when a flying instructor and a student were killed.

The pilot killed in that crash was Jeremy Thompson, 62, who was an experienced pilot. 

Mr Thompson's wife witnessed the crash. 

Topics:  editors picks general-seniors-news ipswich plane crash

Ipswich Queensland Times
When it will rain in Ipswich

When it will rain in Ipswich

One forecast predicts Ipswich will see some decent falls with about 50mm expected.

COMMENT: Bad raps online not full story

Ipswich Police Station and Courthouse.

The pages about police were dedicated to laying hate on them

Orchestra to bring a taste of Vienna to Ipswich

Shikara Ringdahl will sing this weekend.

Singing stars perform at ball

Goodbye mall, hello Booval

NEW DESTINATION: Suraj H Arachchige has moved his Helloworld store to Booval Shopping Centre.

Travel agent takes in new surroundings

Local Partners