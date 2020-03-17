Menu
CONFIRMED: Two cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the West Moreton Health region. Photo: Iain Curry / Sunshine Coast Daily
News

Two coronavirus cases confirmed in region

Ebony Graveur
, ebony.graveur@gattonstar.com.au
17th Mar 2020 1:20 PM
TWO cases of CORVID-19 have been confirmed in the West Moreton Health region, an area that covers most of the Somerset and Lockyer Valley regions.

Queensland Health confirmed in a statement two patients in the region tested positive for the virus and were being managed by the West Moreton Public Health unit.

READ MORE: Gatton doctors' surgery responds to coronavirus rumours

A 51-year-old male and a 22-year-old female are being managed by the region's unit, which includes hospitals in Gatton, Laidley and Esk.

Overnight, the number of confirmed cases statewide has jumped to 78, after another 10 patients returned positive results to the virus.

Queensland Health has not yet confirmed which hospitals the West Moreton Health patients are being managed in.

READ MORE: Coronavirus special newsletter: All the latest in Qld

