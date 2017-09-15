BREAKING: Ipswich deputy mayor to be forced out by vote

NEW POSITION: Deputy mayor Paul Tully is expected to be replaced by Wayne Wendt as deputy mayor on Tuesday.

NEW POSITION: Deputy mayor Paul Tully is expected to be replaced by Wayne Wendt as deputy mayor on Tuesday. Inga Williams

A NEW deputy mayor is expected to be announced next week.

Deputy Mayor Paul Tully has not resigned from the position.

If that doesn't change, the QT understands Cr Tully will be forcibly removed on Tuesday by vote and replaced by Wayne Wendt.

Councillors usually have the opportunity to vote on such matters in a secret ballot but if Cr Tully does not vacate the position, councillors will be called upon to vote publicly during the meeting.

It means Cr Tully will see who voted to remove him from the office.

The QT understands, while there has been some resistance to Mayor Antoniolli's preference to install Cr Wendt as his right-hand man, he has the numbers.

Paul Tully, division 2 councillor, has served on the council since he was first elected in March 1979.

After 37 years of service, Cr Tully was appointed Deputy Mayor in April 2016 in a unanimous motion, put forward by former mayor Paul Pisasale.

The council meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 19, at 9am at the council chambers on Roderick St.

It is open to the public.