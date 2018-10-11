PHOTOS: Truck carrying chickens crashes

TRUCK ROLLOVER: A semi-trailer carrying a load of chickens has rolled over on Ballina Rd, Goonellabah. The driver was rescued by local passers-by.

TRUCK ROLLOVER: A semi-trailer carrying a load of chickens has rolled over on Ballina Rd, Goonellabah. The driver was rescued by local passers-by.

UPDATE 10:45AM QUICK thinking citizens assisted the injured driver of a semi-trailer carrying a load of poultry when it rolled over on Bruxner Hwy shortly before 9am on Thursday morning.

The driver, who appeared to be in his late 50s, was rescued by Chris Copas and Nelson Shipway-Thornton who immediately ran to the rolled vehicle to render assistance.

Standing in the rain, Mr Copas who works at the RSL retirement home Chauvel Village, said the pair witnessed the incident.

"He was only going slowly, and I ran across the road to help," he said.

"We had to get him out with diesel everywhere."

Mr Copas and Mr Shipway-Thornton then climbed up the side of the overturned vehicle and managed to open the door to find the driver too shaken to speak.

"I got to the truck and we had to find a way to rescue him, so we climbed up on top of the truck and opened the door and started pulling him up… and he fell to the bottom (of the cabin) when he released his seatbelt," Mr Copas said.

"We then got him out and some other people looked after him."

Once the pair had helped the driver out of the vehicle, a woman who said she had an occupational first aid qualification took charge and cared for the driver, who was suffering from shock and abrasions, until paramedics were on scene.

As police closed traffic in both directions, an ambulance crew assessed the man and took him to Lismore Base Hospital.

Fire & Rescue NSW were also on scene with their Hazmat van to ensure the diesel spill was rendered safe.

Several white chickens had emerged from the rolled vehicle and a firefighter could be seen gently removing one from the road and placing it on the grass beside the truck.

Chris who was driving a semitrailer behind the rolled vehicle also witnessed the incident.

"We were coming around... he wasn't driving fast it just went on him," he said.

"He was going very, very slowly."

The semi-trailer, which carried a Multiquip Transport logo, rolled to the left hand side of the road leading out of Lismore.

Richmond Police District acting chief superintendent, Toby Lindsey, said he was pleased locals stopped and helped to render assistance.

"It's always pleasing when members of the community to stop to render assistance," he said.

"Looking at the collision site at the moment, it will be closed while police investigate and NSW Fire & Rescue render the scene safe."

Acting Insp Lindsey pleased with drivers to take extra care and drive to the conditions.

An Ambulance NSW spokesman said they were called to the incident at 9.01am.

"The driver, who is aged between 55 to 65 years, was conscious and breathing and has been taken to Lismore Base Hospital," he said.

UPDATE 9.25am: THE driver of a truck carrying a load of chickens that crashed on Ballina Road has been taken to hospital after being attended to by ambulance.

A passersby initially administered first aid until emergency services arrived..

Police are on scene and fire brigades are on scene to aid the clean up.

Traffic diversions are in place.

Chicken truck crash 2: A truck carrying a load of chickens rolled on Ballina Road at Goonellabah.

Original story: A TRUCK carrying a load of chickens has rolled on Ballina Road.

The incident occurred near the intersection of Sunrise Ct in Goonellabah.

It is believed some chickens have died in the crash.

A similar truck crash occurred at the same spot in November last year.

More to come.